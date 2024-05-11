MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

MAG stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.39.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 23.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

