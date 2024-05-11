Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MAL opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$454.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of C$223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6755137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

