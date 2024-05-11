Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

