Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CART. Fox Advisors cut Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

