Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Chardan Capital

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 12.7 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 5.38. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 106.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

