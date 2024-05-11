Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.44.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 3,834,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.03. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

