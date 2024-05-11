Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Marriott International has raised its dividend by an average of 59.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $240.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.