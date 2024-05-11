Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:VAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 362,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. JMP Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

