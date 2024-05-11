Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Shares of MLM opened at $610.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.01. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

