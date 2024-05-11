Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,561,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

