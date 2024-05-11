Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

