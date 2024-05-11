Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,769,000 after buying an additional 238,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,101,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 387,125 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 931,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after buying an additional 92,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.