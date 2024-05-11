Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $509,000 Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Getty Realty

