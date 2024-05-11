Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $534,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

OXM opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

