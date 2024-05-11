Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $684,000 Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MBC stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.