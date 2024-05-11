Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.3 %

MLKN stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

