Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $742,000 Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hayward by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 147,143 shares of company stock worth $2,117,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

