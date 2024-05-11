Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $421,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Core & Main by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 81.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,486,067 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

