Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALG opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $201.20.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

