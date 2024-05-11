Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth about $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,080,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

