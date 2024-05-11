Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,592.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $451,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,592.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,691. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

