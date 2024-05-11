Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 191 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,489. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $61.61 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

