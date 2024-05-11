Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,793,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $26,514,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,186,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:WKC opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

