Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Navient were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Navient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.