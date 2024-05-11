Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Insider Transactions at Masco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Masco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Masco by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 46.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.