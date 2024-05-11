Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $454,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.