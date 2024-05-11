MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 47,500 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,404,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,851.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCFT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.