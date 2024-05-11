Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

