Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $115.72. 131,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. Materion has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

