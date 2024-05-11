Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Matthews International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Matthews International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Matthews International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.83. 124,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $885.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

