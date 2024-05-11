MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

MBIA Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of MBI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 783,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,899. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Get MBIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.