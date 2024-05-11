McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

McCoy Global Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE MCB traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,143. The firm has a market cap of C$54.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.46.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of C$19.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global will post 0.2496749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.