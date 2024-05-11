McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $559.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

