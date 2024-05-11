Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Upgraded to Buy by Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

DR opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$7.82 and a 12-month high of C$11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.52 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities will post 1.3035921 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

