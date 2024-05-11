Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 6,570,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,516,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 997,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 791,318 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

