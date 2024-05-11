Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 0.2%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $388.78 and last traded at $388.38. 37,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 246,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 84.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.