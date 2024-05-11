MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma comprises approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.