Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.0 %
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.
Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 55.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
