Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Kevin A. Raketich Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTUS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 554,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $988.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

