MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $58.62 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $58.62 or 0.00096123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $331.43 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.46 or 1.00277418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004091 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.54664094 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $11,216,960.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

