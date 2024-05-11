Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,435 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WK stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Workiva by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

