Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,435 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Workiva Stock Down 0.3 %
WK stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Workiva
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.