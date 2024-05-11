Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.87%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

