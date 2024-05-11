Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

