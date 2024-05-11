MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.15. 386,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 393,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

