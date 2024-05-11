MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.15. 386,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 393,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.