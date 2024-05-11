MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
MicroVision Stock Down 25.0 %
Shares of MVIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 6,924,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroVision
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.