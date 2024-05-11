Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

MPB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 17,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,256. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $359.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,046.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,046.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 9,615 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $273,830 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

