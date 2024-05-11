Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $59.99. 38,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 56,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $662.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Miller Industries by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.