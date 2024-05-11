Mizuho Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $21.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $7,855,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $840,752.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,654 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,651,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,803,000 after purchasing an additional 779,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

