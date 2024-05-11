Mizuho Boosts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $55.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

STAA opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 0.80. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.