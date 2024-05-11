Mizuho Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $39.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WES opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.62%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.